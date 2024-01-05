Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) shot up 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. 605,554 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,874,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

CCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.50 to $2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1.45.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $526.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.79 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flight Deck Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 37.1% in the first quarter. Flight Deck Capital LP now owns 7,546,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after buying an additional 2,043,748 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.7% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,386,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 43.8% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 446,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 135,971 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 12.4% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 55,829,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179,420 shares during the period.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

