Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN.A) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A – Get Free Report) traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.81 and last traded at $25.01. 376,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.43.

Clearway Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.38.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.3964 dividend. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

