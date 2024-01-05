Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:TIME) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:TIME – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.40 and last traded at $20.47. 9,499 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 5,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.64.

Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.83. The firm has a market cap of $59.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF by 231.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 12,070 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,108,000.

Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF Company Profile

The Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF (TIME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed and aims to invest in domestic companies that best utilize 5G internet and cloud-based products and services. TIME was launched on Jan 27, 2022 and is managed by Clockwise Capital.

