Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Position Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,665,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 53,008 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 6.19% of Cognex worth $452,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Cognex in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 8.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 171,477 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 13,213 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 4.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,700,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 8.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 92.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 28,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 13,906 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CGNX. StockNews.com began coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Cognex in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cognex from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Cognex Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CGNX opened at $38.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98 and a beta of 1.52. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $34.28 and a 1-year high of $59.51.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.30 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 17.87%. On average, research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.97%.

About Cognex

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.