Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Receives “Sell” Rating from Societe Generale

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities research analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $67.00 price target on the information technology service provider’s stock. Societe Generale’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CTSH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.24.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $73.59 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $76.85. The company has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,448 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 69.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,368,034 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $295,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,329 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 237.3% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 62,264 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 43,806 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,323 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 692,836 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $45,228,000 after buying an additional 225,669 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

