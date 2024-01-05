Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CNS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE CNS opened at $71.90 on Friday. Cohen & Steers has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $78.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.46.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $123.74 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 725 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $45,153.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $45,153.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Simon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,697.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 452.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,496,000 after buying an additional 526,309 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 30.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,622,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,081,000 after purchasing an additional 380,791 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter valued at $15,696,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 10.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,010,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,579,000 after acquiring an additional 194,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 421.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 233,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 189,066 shares in the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

