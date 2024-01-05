Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Trading Down 4.6%

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) fell 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $68.07 and last traded at $68.57. 23,417 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 147,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cohen & Steers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cohen & Steers Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.01 and a 200-day moving average of $61.85.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $123.74 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Insider Activity at Cohen & Steers

In other news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 10,000 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,697.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $45,153.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard P. Simon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $504,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,697.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNS. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 104.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 42.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 828 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 2.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 11.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

