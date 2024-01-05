Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.34. 235,852 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 203,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Color Star Technology Trading Up 10.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84.

Get Color Star Technology alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Color Star Technology stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.72% of Color Star Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Color Star Technology Company Profile

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Color Star Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Color Star Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.