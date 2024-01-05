Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SEMI) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SEMI – Get Free Report) dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.28 and last traded at $21.28. Approximately 927 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.62.

Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.15.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $3,790,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000.

About Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF

The Columbia Seligman Semiconductor & Technology ETF (SEMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks capital appreciation by investing in domestic or foreign semiconductor and technology-related companies.

