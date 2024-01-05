Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Downgraded to “Sell” at UBS Group

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $62.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $76.00. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 19.37% from the company’s current price.

COLM has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.71.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COLM

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $76.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.12 and a 200-day moving average of $75.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $98.32.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $985.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 857,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,381,000 after purchasing an additional 15,421 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 141.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 164.8% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 155,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,978,000 after acquiring an additional 96,509 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbia Sportswear

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.