Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,585 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 551,171 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in Comcast by 10.2% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 15,449 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 4.4% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.94. 4,091,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,843,392. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $172.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

