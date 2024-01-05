Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th.

Commercial Metals has increased its dividend by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Commercial Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 12.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Commercial Metals to earn $5.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $48.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.39 and a 200 day moving average of $50.03. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Commercial Metals last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter R. Matt bought 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.30 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,934.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter R. Matt bought 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.30 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,934.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter worth $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Commercial Metals by 920.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 7,166.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

