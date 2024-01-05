Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) PT Raised to $55.00 at Raymond James

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.37% from the company’s current price.

CBU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Community Bank System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Community Bank System to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

NYSE:CBU traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.75. 72,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,852. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.01 and its 200-day moving average is $46.53. Community Bank System has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $64.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). Community Bank System had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Community Bank System will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Community Bank System news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.60 per share, with a total value of $50,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,924 shares in the company, valued at $228,666.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $498,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Levy purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.60 per share, for a total transaction of $50,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,666.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

