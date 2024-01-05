Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF) Trading 6% Higher

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMHF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.75 and last traded at $17.75. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.75.
Community Heritage Financial Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.79. The stock has a market cap of $51.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.17.
Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.14 million for the quarter.
Community Heritage Financial Dividend Announcement
About Community Heritage Financial
Community Heritage Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial loans, real estate loans, installment loans, and consumer loans, as well as other business financing services; and deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposit, and certificates of deposit.
