COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Trading Down 7.3%

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.91 and last traded at $8.91. Approximately 181,194 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 472,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, COMPASS Pathways has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $550.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 18.55, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average is $7.74.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.17). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPS. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 249.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 229.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.