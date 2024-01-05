Compass Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,899 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 1.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 3.4% during the third quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in Walmart by 1.9% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 3.7% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 1.1% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.80. 1,433,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,316,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $422.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.85. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $169.94.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $713,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,195,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,984,703. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

