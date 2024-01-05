Compass Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Compass Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,266 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 1.6% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,947,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 138.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at $11,172,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,565 shares of company stock worth $25,777,527 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE remained flat at $567.05 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 360,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,014. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $633.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $593.58 and its 200 day moving average is $547.32. The firm has a market cap of $258.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 15th. DA Davidson raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.21.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

