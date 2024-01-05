Compass Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Compass Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE BMY traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $52.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,114,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,896,135. The company has a market capitalization of $106.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $48.25 and a 12-month high of $75.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.41.

View Our Latest Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.