Compass Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 73.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 115.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on C. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of C traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,381,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,489,070. The company has a market cap of $104.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.56. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $54.75.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

