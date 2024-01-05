Compass Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,277 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Compass Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,160 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its position in shares of American Tower by 1.6% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 461,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of American Tower by 16.1% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.3% in the second quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 24,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,725,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $100.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.27. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $235.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s payout ratio is 444.45%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.93.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

