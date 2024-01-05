Compass Wealth Management LLC Sells 216 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Compass Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,875,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 917,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,378,000 after purchasing an additional 626,837 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after purchasing an additional 539,294 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,226,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 1,880.1% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 276,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,425,000 after buying an additional 292,218 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRV traded up $1.29 on Friday, reaching $193.83. The stock had a trading volume of 123,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $194.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.02.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.29%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.71.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

