Compass Wealth Management LLC Sells 650 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Compass Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CARR traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.96. The stock had a trading volume of 299,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,951. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.67. The company has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

