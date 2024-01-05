Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.02

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.02 and traded as high as $2.02. Compugen shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 571,029 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CGEN has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Compugen from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compugen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compugen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Get Compugen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Compugen

Compugen Trading Down 5.4 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $151.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.80.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compugen

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGEN. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Compugen by 207.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24,844 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compugen by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14,393 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Compugen by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.