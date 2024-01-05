Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.600-2.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Conagra Brands also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.60-2.65 EPS.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE CAG opened at $28.72 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.07.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 9,238 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.31 per share, with a total value of $252,289.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 93.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

