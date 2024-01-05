ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Position Increased by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Bank of America upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.10.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP opened at $116.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $127.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.54. The company has a market capitalization of $138.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 25.36%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.