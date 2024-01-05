Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Constellation Brands updated its FY24 guidance to $12.00-12.20 EPS.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $242.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $273.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $33,036,421.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 681,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,177,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

