Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Stock Price Up 2.5% After Earnings Beat

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $249.51 and last traded at $248.50. 385,201 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,116,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $242.33.

The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 409,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,931,181.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 323.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

