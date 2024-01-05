Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up about 3.8% of Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 14,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.73. 75,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,594. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $60.70.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.