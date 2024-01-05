Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,839 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the quarter. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF makes up 3.2% of Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SKYY traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,099. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $54.50 and a one year high of $89.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

