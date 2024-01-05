Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 64.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,421 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.1% of Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after acquiring an additional 199,871,215 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493,148 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,186 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,029 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $430.65. 2,785,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,124,555. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $348.74 and a twelve month high of $438.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $418.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

