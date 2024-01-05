Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,421 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $259,202,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,424,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,793,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

STIP stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.46. 259,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,176. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $99.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.36.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

