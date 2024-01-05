Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,241 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.5% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,790,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,179,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.44. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.