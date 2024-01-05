Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.43 Million Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,497 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 5.2% of Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $7,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 114,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 29,698 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 584,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,964,000 after purchasing an additional 58,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 1,066,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,252,000 after purchasing an additional 19,912 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:DFAI traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $28.31. The company had a trading volume of 355,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,272. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $28.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.01.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

