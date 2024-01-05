Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $389,000 Investment in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBAG. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $217,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BBAG remained flat at $46.16 on Friday. 100,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,445. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.16. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.03 and a 52-week high of $47.69.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.