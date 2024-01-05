Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 5,373 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IEFA traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $69.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,027,898 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.61.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

