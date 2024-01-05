Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,599 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up 4.4% of Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.51% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $6,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 60,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 316,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,845,000 after buying an additional 15,758 shares during the last quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $445,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 97,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 59,387 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FALN stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.21. 117,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,272. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.28. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $26.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1316 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

