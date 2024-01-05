Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 766 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,013,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,367. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $150.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.17.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

