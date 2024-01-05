Contrasting Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPPP) and Global Partners (NYSE:GLP)

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPPP – Get Free Report) and Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Imperial Petroleum and Global Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imperial Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Global Partners 0.94% 24.37% 5.13%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Imperial Petroleum and Global Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Imperial Petroleum $191.76 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Global Partners $18.88 billion 0.08 $355.07 million $3.89 10.81

Dividends

Global Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Imperial Petroleum.

Imperial Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $2.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. Global Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Global Partners pays out 70.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Partners has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Imperial Petroleum and Global Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imperial Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00

Global Partners has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.64%. Given Global Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Global Partners is more favorable than Imperial Petroleum.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.0% of Global Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 41.5% of Global Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Global Partners beats Imperial Petroleum on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Imperial Petroleum

Imperial Petroleum Inc. provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 28, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of five medium range refined petroleum product tankers; one Aframax tanker; two suezmax tankers; and four handysize drybulk carriers with a total capacity of 807,804 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York. It is also involved in the transportation of petroleum products and renewable fuels through rail from the mid-continent region of the United States and Canada. The company's Wholesale segment sells home heating oil, branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, diesel, kerosene, and residual oil, and propane to home heating oil retailers and wholesale distributors. This segment also aggregates crude oil through truck or pipeline in the mid-continent region of the United States and Canada, as well as transports it through rail and ships it through barge to refiners. Its Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline to gasoline station operators and sub-jobbers; operates gasoline stations and convenience stores; and provides car wash, lottery, and ATM services, as well as leases gasoline stations. The company's Commercial segment sells and delivers unbranded gasoline, home heating oil, diesel, kerosene, residual oil, and bunker fuel to customers in the public sector, as well as to commercial and industrial end-users; and sells custom blended fuels. As of December 31, 2022, it had a portfolio of 1,673 owned, leased, and supplied gasoline stations, which included 353 directly operated convenience stores; and owned, leased, or maintained storage facilities at 24 bulk terminals with a collective storage capacity of 10 million barrels. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Global Partners LP was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

