Contrasting ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) and DigitalTown (OTCMKTS:DGTW)

DigitalTown (OTCMKTS:DGTW – Get Free Report) and ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for DigitalTown and ON24, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get DigitalTown alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigitalTown 0 0 0 0 N/A ON24 0 2 0 0 2.00

ON24 has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.29%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigitalTown N/A N/A N/A ON24 -31.61% -17.03% -11.97%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DigitalTown and ON24’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares DigitalTown and ON24’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DigitalTown N/A N/A N/A ($0.07) N/A ON24 $170.94 million 1.69 -$58.21 million ($1.16) -6.01

DigitalTown has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ON24. ON24 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DigitalTown, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of DigitalTown shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.2% of ON24 shares are held by institutional investors. 66.8% of DigitalTown shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of ON24 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DigitalTown beats ON24 on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DigitalTown

(Get Free Report)

DigitalTown, Inc. provides integrated search, community, and commerce platform for Web and mobile devices. The company offers DigitalTown platform that supports online and mobile communities. Its platform provides content search services; enables communities to stay informed, as well as to connect and communicate with other members of the community; provides online commerce solution for merchants; offers courier and delivery management solutions; and provides integrated administrative tools for managing content, community, and commerce. The company was formerly known as BDC Capital Inc. and changed its name to DigitalTown, Inc. in March 2007. DigitalTown, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. On December 13, 2021, the voluntary petition of DigitalTown, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on September 8, 2020.

About ON24

(Get Free Report)

ON24, Inc. provides a cloud-based digital engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, a live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, a live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale managed virtual event experience. It also offers ON24 Engagement Hub, a multimedia content experience; ON24 Target, a personalized and curated landing page experience; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations; and ON24 Services and Platform Support, a portfolio of professional services that provide consulting and support for product and platform adoption. In addition, the company offers professional services, such as experience management, monitoring, premium support, and implementation and other services. It sells its products through direct sales. The company serves technology, financial services, healthcare, industrial and manufacturing, professional services, and business-to-business information service companies. ON24, Inc. was formerly known as NewsDirect, Inc. and changed its name to ON24, Inc. in December 1998. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalTown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalTown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.