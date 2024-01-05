Core Lithium (OTC:CXOXF) Trading Down 8.5%

Core Lithium Ltd (OTC:CXOXF – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 45,533 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 33,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Core Lithium Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.32.

Core Lithium Company Profile

Core Lithium Ltd engages in the development of lithium and various metal deposits in Northern Territory and South Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, uranium, lead, zinc, rare earth elements, and base metals. Its flagship project is the Finniss Lithium project located to the south of Darwin port in the Northern Territory; and Shoobridge Lithium, Anningie and Barrow Creek Lithium, Blueys and Inkheart Lead/Silver, the Bynoe Gold, and Napperby uranium projects located in the Northern Territory.

