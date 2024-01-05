Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,309,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Corteva accounts for about 7.8% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $66,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Corteva by 93,588.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,957,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,505,438,000 after purchasing an additional 322,612,318 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Corteva by 110,628.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897,795 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $328,936,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Corteva by 283.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,482,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its position in Corteva by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,292,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.65.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $47.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $65.21.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.