Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal lowered its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,076 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 4.8% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $20,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the third quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the third quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.0% during the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 528 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ COST traded up $6.69 on Friday, reaching $655.04. The company had a trading volume of 975,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,945. The company’s fifty day moving average is $610.20 and its 200-day moving average is $571.75. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $462.22 and a 1-year high of $681.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,177 shares of company stock worth $10,878,343 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Costco Wholesale

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.