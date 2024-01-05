Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Reduced by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,550 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,210 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,031 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $285,358,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,645,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.1% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,474 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,716,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.60.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.2 %

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $7.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $655.88. 1,033,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $462.22 and a fifty-two week high of $681.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $610.20 and its 200-day moving average is $571.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $15.00 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.81%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,177 shares of company stock worth $10,878,343 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

