Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CTRA. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.87.

Coterra Energy stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. Coterra Energy has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.79.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $3,218,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

