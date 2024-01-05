Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Credit Suisse Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.45.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CS. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 162.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 539,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 333,335 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,131,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,284,000 after buying an additional 192,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 274,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.
