CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.26 and last traded at $2.32. Approximately 52,135 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3,199% from the average daily volume of 1,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

CreditRiskMonitor.com Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $24.87 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.19.

Get CreditRiskMonitor.com alerts:

CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. CreditRiskMonitor.com had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 million during the quarter.

CreditRiskMonitor.com Company Profile

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc engages in the provision of interactive business-to-business software-as-a-service (Saas) subscription products for corporate credit and procurement professionals in the United States. The company's products include CreditRiskMonitor product provides subscribers with unlimited usage and coverage of public and private companies, featuring multi-period spreads of financial reports and ratio analysis, credit risk scores, payment-behavior scores, trend reports, peer analysis, and credit limit recommendations, as well as up-to-date financial news screened specifically for materiality in credit evaluation; and SupplyChainMonitor, creates a risk management solution built specifically for procurement, supply chain, sourcing, and finance personnel involved in the supplier lifecycle, risk assessment, and ongoing risk monitoring.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CreditRiskMonitor.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CreditRiskMonitor.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.