CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Bought by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH by 15.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in CRH by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in CRH by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Price Performance

CRH stock opened at $66.20 on Friday. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.58.

CRH Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

CRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRH

CRH Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.