CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Position Increased by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.6% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.39.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $61.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.04. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $76.97.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

