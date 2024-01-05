CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.90

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.90 and last traded at $23.84, with a volume of 25423 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CrossAmerica Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.25. The stock has a market cap of $885.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.61.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 124.19% and a net margin of 0.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

CrossAmerica Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 198.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrossAmerica Partners

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAPL. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in CrossAmerica Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 17,620 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after buying an additional 68,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.85% of the company’s stock.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

