Cryptyde (NASDAQ:TYDE) Trading 4.8% Higher

Cryptyde, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYDE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.52. 22,940 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,425,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cryptyde

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cryptyde by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,599,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,265 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cryptyde in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cryptyde by 139.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 409,980 shares in the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cryptyde Company Profile

Cryptyde, Inc provides bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services. It also manufactures and sells container boards, corrugated products, and specialty paper products in North America. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Safety Harbor, Florida.

